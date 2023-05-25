A Terrorist Threat, Burglary, and Multiple DUI s in Leake and Attala Arrests

RANDALL HICKMAN, 38, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

TIMOTHY D HUMPHREY, 30, of Kosciusko, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, ACSO. Bond $10,000.

CAMERON Z JOHN, 20, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, Reckless Driving, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, Improper Equipment, Speeding, Profanity in a Public Place, CPD. Bond $1,331, $418, $228, $220, $218, $228, $239.

TABARIS D KIMBROUGH, 29, of Ethel, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000.

LIONEL LOFTON, 64, of Kosciusko, False ID, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD. Bond $1,300, $1,100.

GARRETT C MARTIN, 21, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Improper Lane Usage, No Tag, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Driving on Wrong Side, CPD. Bond $1,331, $226, $218, $220, $228, $418, $218, $218.

JOMO K MATTISON, 45, of Carthage, Contempt of Court – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO. Bond $0.

DAVID A MCDONALD, 27, Felony Mississippi Terrorist Threat Law, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond N/A, $500.

BRANDON A NOEL, 31, of Forest, Felony Sentence, LCSO. Bond N/A.

ROBERT T NORWOOD, 52, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, ACSO. Bond $500.

ESDRAS EFRAIN M RAMOS, 18, of Carthage, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, No Driver’s License, Hold for ICE, CPD. Bond $836, $436, $836, N/A.

RICHARDE J RULE, 28, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, LCSO. Bond $500, $500.

SHERMONIA TATE, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony Indictment, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond N/A, $0, $1,000.

ANNAGRACE D WEBB, 28, of Kosciusko, Larceny Trespass – Joyriding, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

GERALT A WOODARD, 37, of Clinton, DUI – Test Refusal, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD. Bond $1,331, $339.25.