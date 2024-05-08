A three-peat and several top three finishes highlight McAdams track & field performance at State Championship

The McAdams Track and Field team brought home several medals at the recent MHSAA 1A Track and Field State Championships.

For the third year in a row, Jamarquse Spivey brought home the gold in the 200 meter dash. Additionally, Spivey brought home his second straight gold medal in the 100 meter dash.

Another gold medal for the Bulldogs was won by the boys 4×400 Meter Relay team consisting of Jacquese Greer, Ja’myran Cross, Christopher Harmon, and Jamar Teague.

The team has a whole finished in 4th place out of 29 schools.

Additional individual finishes include: