HomeLocalA three-peat and several top three finishes highlight McAdams track & field performance at State Championship

A three-peat and several top three finishes highlight McAdams track & field performance at State Championship

by
SHARE NOW
Jamarquse Spivey - 100 Meter

The McAdams Track and Field team brought home several medals at the recent MHSAA 1A Track and Field State Championships.

For the third year in a row, Jamarquse Spivey brought home the gold in the 200 meter dash. Additionally, Spivey brought home his second straight gold medal in the 100 meter dash.

Another gold medal for the Bulldogs was won by the boys 4×400 Meter Relay team consisting of Jacquese Greer, Ja’myran Cross, Christopher Harmon, and Jamar Teague.

The team has a whole finished in 4th place out of 29 schools.

Additional individual finishes include:

  • 2nd Place: Boys 4×100
    Ja’myran Cross, Andre Brown, Jamarquse Spivey, Jacquese Greer,
  • 2nd Place: Boys 4×200
    Ja’myran Cross, Andre Brown, Jamarquse Spivey, and Jacquese Greer
  • 2nd Place: Girls High Jump
    Kiyah Harmon
  • 3rd Place: Girls Shot put
    Byria Harmon
  • 3rd Place: Boys 400 Meter
    Jacquese Greer
Jamarquse Spivey – 200 meter
Boys 4×400 Relay
Boys 4×100 Relay
Boys 4×200 Relay
Kiyah Harmon
Byria Harmon
Jacquese Greer
2 comments
  1. Uncle Bud
    Uncle Bud
    May 8, 2024 at 10:44 AM

    Congratulations to all

    Reply
  2. Sapphire Johnson-Covington
    Sapphire Johnson-Covington
    May 8, 2024 at 12:38 PM

    I’m so Proud of my Baby Jamarquse Spivey in my McAdam Bulldogs they all did a Great job Congratulations

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Whippets track athletes finish 1st and 2nd at state meet

“Just Another High School Play” Performance planned for May 10

Ethel softball advances to South State Championship

Simple assault, shoplifting, and other recent Kosciusko arrests

Kosciusko track & field athletes finish first in North State meet

VIDEO/Audio REPLAY – Kosciusko Playoffs Softball