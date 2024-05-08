A three-peat and several top three finishes highlight McAdams track & field performance at State Championship

The McAdams Track and Field team brought home several medals at the recent MHSAA 1A Track and Field State Championships.
For the third year in a row, Jamarquse Spivey brought home the gold in the 200 meter dash. Additionally, Spivey brought home his second straight gold medal in the 100 meter dash.
Another gold medal for the Bulldogs was won by the boys 4×400 Meter Relay team consisting of Jacquese Greer, Ja’myran Cross, Christopher Harmon, and Jamar Teague.
The team has a whole finished in 4th place out of 29 schools.
Additional individual finishes include:
- 2nd Place: Boys 4×100
Ja’myran Cross, Andre Brown, Jamarquse Spivey, Jacquese Greer,
- 2nd Place: Boys 4×200
Ja’myran Cross, Andre Brown, Jamarquse Spivey, and Jacquese Greer
- 2nd Place: Girls High Jump
Kiyah Harmon
- 3rd Place: Girls Shot put
Byria Harmon
- 3rd Place: Boys 400 Meter
Jacquese Greer
Uncle BudMay 8, 2024 at 10:44 AM
Congratulations to all
Sapphire Johnson-CovingtonMay 8, 2024 at 12:38 PM
I’m so Proud of my Baby Jamarquse Spivey in my McAdam Bulldogs they all did a Great job Congratulations