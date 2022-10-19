A truck in the trees, a woman being followed, and more in Attala

Wednesday, October 19, 2022

6:35 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Attala Deputies responded to a call reporting a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 East where a vehicle went off the roadway and became stuck in the trees. The truck had to be removed with a wrecker. No injuries were reported.

11:40 a.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call about a woman in a vehicle being followed by a man in another vehicle. Officers quickly found the individual that was following the caller and pulled him over.

2:33 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a vehicle that was taken without permission from a resident of Glendale Apartments.