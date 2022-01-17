AAA: Attala’s Gas Prices Are Mississippi’s Cheapest

The cheapest gas prices in Mississippi are now in Attala County. That’s what AAA’s gas station survey shows this week. The auto club says Attala’s average price countywide is $2.75, down about a penny and a half in the past week. And that’s lower– in most cases a good bit lower– than any of the other 81 counties. In fact, it’s about 20 cents below the statewide average. In Leake County, the average price at the pump is up almost a penny since last week, now at just under $2.98. And in Neshoba County, gas is averaging about the same as a week ago, at around $3.01.