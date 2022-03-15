AAA: Big Swings In Local Gas Prices

Maybe it’s a fluke or maybe it’s a trend. Whatever the case may be, AAA says the average price for gas in Attala County has dropped almost nine cents since yesterday, now at $3.95. But prices in Leake County are going in the other direction—an average increase of five cents in the past 24 hours, now at $4.06. The auto club says gas is about the same in Neshoba County with today’s average at $4.01, up half a cent. Statewide, AAA says the average price has dropped about half a penny, still around $3.99.