AAA: Big Swings In Local Gas Prices

AAA: Big Swings In Local Gas Prices

by

Maybe it’s a fluke or maybe it’s a trend.  Whatever the case may be, AAA says the average price for gas in Attala County has dropped almost nine cents since yesterday, now at $3.95.   But prices in Leake County are going in the other direction—an average increase of five cents in the past 24 hours, now at $4.06.   The auto club says gas is about the same in Neshoba County with today’s average at $4.01, up half a cent.  Statewide, AAA says the average price has dropped about half a penny, still around $3.99.

