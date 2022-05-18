AAA: Gas In Attala County Now Averaging $4.40

HomeLocalAAA: Gas In Attala County Now Averaging $4.40

Gas prices in Attala County are up another ten cents in the past 24 hours.  AAA says gas is now averaging more than $4.40 a gallon, the second-highest price in Mississippi.  The average price in Leake County is up a nickel to $4.23.  And the auto club says in Neshoba County, it’s $4.19, up six and a half cents since Tuesday.   Statewide, gas is averaging almost $4.17.

