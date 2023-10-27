AAA: Gas Now Averaging Less Than $3 in MS

The average price of gas in Mississippi has dropped below $3 a gallon for the first time since mid-July. AAA says, statewide, prices Friday morning were averaging around $2.99. That’s down 26 cents in the past month. GasBuddy.com was reporting Friday that, while prices in Kosciusko have remained higher, a few stations in Carthage and Philadelphia were selling gas for less than $3.
Leave us a Voicemail!
Upcoming Events
Kosciusko Fall FestivalSat, Oct 28 at 9:00am
Downtown Kosicusko
Kosciusko Christmas Tree LightingThu, Nov 16 at 6:00pm
Historic Kosciusko Square
Kosciusko Christmas ParadeMon, Dec 4 at 6:30pm
Historic Kosciusko Square