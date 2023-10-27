AAA: Gas Now Averaging Less Than $3 in MS

HomeLocalAAA: Gas Now Averaging Less Than $3 in MS

The average price of gas in Mississippi has dropped below $3 a gallon for the first time since mid-July.  AAA says, statewide, prices Friday morning were averaging around $2.99.  That’s down 26 cents in the past month.  GasBuddy.com was reporting Friday that, while prices in Kosciusko have remained higher, a few stations in Carthage and Philadelphia were selling gas for less than $3.

