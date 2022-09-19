HomeLocalAAA: Gas Price Decline in MS Slowing

AAA: Gas Price Decline in MS Slowing

Montgomery County has joined the Under 3 Dollars Club.  AAA says it’s now one of 11 counties in Mississippi with an average gas price below 3 bucks.  Most of those are south of I-20 but in this part of the state, there’s Montgomery—and to the east, Clay County and to the north, Panola County, all of them averaging around $2.99.   The auto club says the statewide average has dropped to around $3.10, the lowest it’s been since early February.   Attala and Neshoba counties continue running about a dime higher with Leake County about a nickel above the statewide figure.  While gas prices are still falling, the decrease has been slowing.  Last week, the statewide average dropped about four and a half cents.   The week before, we saw a ten and a half cent decrease.

