HomeLocalAAA: Gas Prices Down 6 Cents in 2 Weeks

AAA: Gas Prices Down 6 Cents in 2 Weeks

by

A spike in gas prices peaked in Mississippi about two weeks ago.  Since then, AAA says the average price statewide has fallen about six cents to just under $3.27.  Locally, pump prices continue running higher than the statewide average.  The auto club says Neshoba County is averaging around $3.29, it’s $3.34 in Leake County and almost $3.41 in Attala County.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Gas Prices Continue Slow Fall After Last Week’s Peak

AAA: Gas Price Spike May Be Peaking

Crash in Ethel Sends 2 to the Hospital

Photo Gallery: Cruisin for a Wish Week 2

Grass Fire on Hwy 19 Near Possumneck Threatens Building and Gas Tanks

Servpro Coaches Show – October 6, 2022