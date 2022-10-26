AAA: Gas Prices Down 6 Cents in 2 Weeks

A spike in gas prices peaked in Mississippi about two weeks ago. Since then, AAA says the average price statewide has fallen about six cents to just under $3.27. Locally, pump prices continue running higher than the statewide average. The auto club says Neshoba County is averaging around $3.29, it’s $3.34 in Leake County and almost $3.41 in Attala County.
