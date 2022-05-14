HomeLocalAAA: Gas Prices In Mississippi Now Averaging Almost $4.05

AAA: Gas Prices In Mississippi Now Averaging Almost $4.05

by

Mississippi has seen a four-cent increase in its average gas price statewide since Friday with each day bringing a new all-time high.   AAA says it was just under $4.05 on Saturday.  But locally, we’re seeing higher prices.  The auto club says gas in Attala County is averaging $4.11 and in Leake County it’s above $4.07.   Neshoba County’s average price is $4.05.

