AAA: Gas Prices In Mississippi Now Averaging Almost $4.05

Mississippi has seen a four-cent increase in its average gas price statewide since Friday with each day bringing a new all-time high. AAA says it was just under $4.05 on Saturday. But locally, we’re seeing higher prices. The auto club says gas in Attala County is averaging $4.11 and in Leake County it’s above $4.07. Neshoba County’s average price is $4.05.
