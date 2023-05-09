HomeLocalAAA: Gas Prices in MS Now Averaging Under $3

AAA: Gas Prices in MS Now Averaging Under $3

by

The average price for gas in Mississippi has dropped below $3 a gallon for the first time in six weeks.  AAA says that’s a decrease of 17 cents since April 20 when the latest round of price hikes peaked.  In this part of central Mississippi, GasBuddy.com says the lowest prices are in Philadelphia, the highest in Kosciusko.  And despite pockets of higher prices, the auto club says Mississippi continues to enjoy the cheapest gas in America.  The average price in our neighboring states is at least a dime higher than what we’re paying.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Audio: Minute with the Mayor – May 3, 2023

Kosciusko native inducted into MS Community College Sports Hall of Fame

Attala County natives expected to play in Mississippi State spring football game

Highest Gas Prices in Two Months

Flu Levels in MS at Lowest Level of the Season

Tornadoes Hit North MS, One Dead