AAA: Most Gas Prices Down, But Not In Attala

As pump prices continue to fall slowly in most places, gas in Attala County is going in the other direction.  AAA says the average price in Attala is up more than a penny since Monday—now at $4.66.  Only one county in Mississippi (Claiborne) is higher than that.   The auto club says the average price in Neshoba County, $4.54, is down about two cents and there’s been a drop of less than a penny in Leake County to just under $4.50.   Statewide, gas is averaging about $4.48, down almost a nickel from the all-time high that was hit more than a week ago.

