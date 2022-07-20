AAA: Statewide Average for Gas Drops Close to $4

HomeLocalAAA: Statewide Average for Gas Drops Close to $4

The average price for gas in Mississippi should drop below $4 a gallon as early as tomorrow.   Attala County is already there and has been for a few days.  AAA says gas is now averaging $3.93 in Attala, about 78 cents cheaper than the record high on June 7.   The auto club says the average price in Leake County is $4.12 and it’s $4.11 in Neshoba County.

