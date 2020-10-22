Absentee ballot requests in Mississippi surpass 2016 level

Requests for absentee ballots have surpassed 2016 levels in Mississippi with two weeks left before Election Day.

The Clarion-Ledger reported Wednesday that the Statewide Election Management System reported that more than 120,200 absentee ballots had been requested as of Sunday.

That compares to fewer than 111,000 four years ago.

Almost 116,000 had been sent, also above the total for 2016.

Mississippi is expanding access to curbside voting for people with symptoms of COVID-19 and setting a new process to let voters correct minor discrepancies with signatures on absentee ballots.

The changes come after voting-rights groups sued the state in federal court.

In person absentee ballots can be filled out until Saturday, Oct. 31. (AP)