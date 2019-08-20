Absentee ballots for runoff election due by Saturday, Aug. 24

The deadline to vote absentee in the upcoming runoff election is this Saturday (Aug 24).

In person absentee ballots must be filled out at the Attala County Circuit Clerk’s office by noon.

Mail-in ballots must be received by the Circuit Clerk’s office by 5:00 pm Monday, Aug. 26.

People may vote absentee for several reasons, including if they will be out of town on election day, if they are temporarily or permanently disabled or if they are 65 or older.

The Attala County Circuit Clerk’s office, located on the north side of the Attala County Courthouse, will be open 8:00 am – noon Saturday for last minute absentee voting.

Anyone with questions can check their status online or call the Secretary of State’s office at 1-800-829-6786.

Contact the Attala County Circuit Clerk’s office at 662-289-1741 for more information.

2019 Democratic and Republican runoff elections will be Tuesday, Aug. 27.