Absentee voting begins for Mississippi party primaries

Mississippi voters can now start casting absentee ballots for the Aug. 8 party primaries for governor and other statewide, regional, legislative and county offices.

People may vote absentee for several reasons, including if they will be out of town on election day, if they are temporarily or permanently disabled or if they are 65 or older.

July 10 is the deadline for people to register to vote or to update their voter registration information for the primaries.

In addition to regular weekday hours, circuit clerks’ offices will be open 8 a.m. to noon the Saturday before the deadline.

Anyone with questions can check their status online or call the Secretary of State’s office at 1-800-829-6786.

Contact the Attala County Circuit Clerk’s office at 662-289-1741 for more information.

Election Dates: