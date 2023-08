Absentee voting deadline approaching for runoff elections

The deadline is approaching for Mississippi voters to cast absentee ballots for the Aug. 29 runoff elections.

People may vote absentee for several reasons, including if they will be out of town on election day, if they are temporarily or permanently disabled or if they are 65 or older.

Absentee voting is open through Saturday, Aug. 26 at noon.

Local races on the Attala County ballot are runoffs for the Republican Supervisor race in Beat 3 and the Democratic and Republican Supervisor race in Beat 5.

Anyone with questions can check their status online or call the Secretary of State’s office at 1-800-829-6786.

Contact the Attala County Circuit Clerk’s office at 662-289-1741 for more information.

Election Dates: