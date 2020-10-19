Absentee voting guideline reminders

Absentee ballots are currently being cast for the upcoming election.
The in-person absentee voting deadline is Oct. 31.
All mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 10 in order to count.
Also, absentee mail in votes must have a signature and witness.
For more information see below or call the Attala County Circuit Clerk’s office.
Important Upcoming Dates
October 24th – County Circuit Clerk’s Office open until noon for In-Person absentee voting
October 31st – In-person absentee voting deadline.
Your County Circuit Clerk’s Office is open until 5:00 P.M. for in-person absentee voting.
November 3rd – General Election and mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before this date to
be valid.
November 10th – Mail-in absentee ballots that were postmarked on or before November 3, 2020, must be
received by the County Circuit Clerk.
Absentee Voting Guide: https://www.sos.ms.gov/…/Step-by-Step%20Guide%20to…