Absentee voting open for November election.

HomeLocalAbsentee voting open for November election.

Absentee voting is open for the upcoming November election.
The in-person absentee voting deadline is Saturday, Nov. 5.
Absentee ballots can be cast by anyone who will be out of town on election day, senior citizens 65 or older, or anyone who is permanently or temporarily disabled.
To vote absentee, visit the the Attala County Circuit Clerk’s office.
Important Upcoming Dates
Saturday, Oct. 29 – Attala County Circuit Clerk’s Office is open from 8:00 am – noon for in-person absentee voting.
Saturday, Nov. 5 – Attala County Circuit Clerk’s Office is open from 8:00 am – noon for in-person absentee voting.
Saturday, Nov. 8 – General Election and mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before this date to
be valid.
For more information on the absentee voting  and other election guideline,  visit https.www.sos.ms.gov.

