Absentee voting open now for Kosciusko Municipal Election

Absentee voting is now open for the upcoming City of Kosciusko Municipal Election.

The election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 3.

Absentee Ballots will be available at City Hall on the following dates/times:

April 21 – May 30: Regular business hours

Saturday, May 24: Open 8:00 am – noon

Saturday, May 31: Open 8:00 am -noon..

People may vote absentee for several reasons, including if they will be out of town on election day, if they are temporarily or permanently disabled or if they are 65 or older.

The sample ballot for the upcoming election can be found HERE.