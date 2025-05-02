Big Deals!
HomeLocalAbsentee voting open now for Kosciusko Municipal Election

Absentee voting open now for Kosciusko Municipal Election

by
SHARE NOW
Absentee voting open now for Kosciusko Municipal Election

Absentee voting is now open for the upcoming City of Kosciusko Municipal Election.

The election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 3.

Absentee Ballots will be available at City Hall on the following dates/times:

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Dance-Karaoke-Party-Night.pdf

  • April 21 – May 30: Regular business hours
  • Saturday, May 24: Open 8:00 am – noon
  • Saturday, May 31: Open 8:00 am -noon..

People may vote absentee for several reasons, including if they will be out of town on election day, if they are temporarily or permanently disabled or if they are 65 or older.

The sample ballot for the upcoming election can be found HERE.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Mayor-Tim-Kyle-landing-page-1.pdf

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Happening today: Open House for upcoming Kosciusko Junction Pipeline

Kosciusko Little Whippet Cheer Camp is Back – Registration Ends TODAY

Kosciusko Baseball Ends Season with Loss to Newton County

BASEBALL STREAM – Kosciusko vs Newton County: GAME 2

SOFTBALL STREAM – West Lauderdale vs Kosciusko: Game 2

BASEBALL STREAM – Newton County vs Kosciusko

tel: 6622893161