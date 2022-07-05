Absentee voting still open for July 12 food tax referendum

Absentee voting is still open for the City of Kosciusko’s 2% food tax referendum.

The official date of the referendum is Tuesday, July 12.

Absentee voting is available to anyone who will be out of town or cannot get to a polling place because of work or other obligations that day.

Additionally, voters who are disabled or are 65 and older can also vote absentee by mail.

Voters will be choosing between voting for or against a 2% tax of prepared food and beverages at restaurants in Kosciusko.

Absentee voting is open through Saturday, July 9 at noon.

To vote absentee, visit Kosciusko City Hall.

The complete sample ballot can be seen here.