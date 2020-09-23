Accelerator malfunction causes car to wreck into ditch on Hwy 35 bypass

An out of control car wrecked into a ditch on Veteran’s Memorial Drive in Kosciusko Tuesday evening.

According to Chief Duane Burdine with the Kosciusko Fire Department, the accident happened around 5:25 pm.

The driver said the accelerator on her vehicle got stuck. And despite hitting the brakes, the car would not stop, so the driver had to jump out of the vehicle.

Eventually, the car ran off the road near Fast Pace Urgent Care and O’Reilly Auto Parts.

The driver was taken to Baptist Attala, but was released with only minor injuries.