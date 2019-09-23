Accident on Jefferson Involves City Truck

At 10:36 am Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located on East Jefferson at the Bell Street intersection. They reported that they did have injuries.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and found both lanes of traffic were blocked and one auto had heavy damage to the front end.

It was discovered that one of the vehicles involved was a city truck. The Attala County Sheriff’s Department was then called to work the accident.

MedStat transported one person to Baptist Attala for medical treatment. There has been no word on the extent of their injuries.

The exact cause of the accident is not known at this time.

The Attala County Sheriff’s Office will be in charge of the investigation.