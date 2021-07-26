Accident with Injuries in Attala

2:09 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance at a residence on Woodard Lane.

8:39 a.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call reporting a trespasser on Martin Luther King Drive.

11:47 a.m. – Attala County Deputies, Kosciusko Central Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, and MS Highway Patrol were dispatched to Highway 35 South to a one-vehicle accident. One person was injured and transported to the hospital.

12:36 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a minor two-vehicle accident where one party left the scene.

1:52 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence on West South Street in response to a call about trespassers.