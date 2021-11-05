Accidental Shooting on South Huntington

At approximately 1:41 p.m. Kosciusko Police and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a home on South Huntington Street when a call came in reporting that a man had been shot in the leg and was laying in the yard.

When officers arrived they made contact with one black male with a gunshot wound to his lower leg. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the gunshot was self inflicted.

Mayor Tim Kyle has said “This is an ongoing investigation and if possible, more information will be released at a later date.