ACFD Called to SEVERAL Fires Sunday – Homes Lost

Attala County Fire Department responded to several calls regarding fires on Sunday January 30th. At least 6 calls were for woods fires. One of the woods fires that firefighters responded to had structures in danger. Firemen had to extinguish a flames under a carport when the fire spread to it.

Two homes were lost due to fires as well. One residence on Lloyd Street in the Sallis area was reported to be on fire at 5:31 a.m. ACFD personnel has said that it has not been determined yet how this fire started. When ACFD arrived on scene, the fire had already reached the attic and the home was a total loss.

The 2nd home that was lost to a fire was on Attala Road 3034. That call went out to Attala County Fire Department around 6:48 p.m. Sunday January 31st. When the call first went out, it was reported that there were still people inside the home. When ACFD arrived on scene, everyone made it out of the home safely. The fire was believed to have started because of the way the home was being heated. This home was a total loss as well.

Attala County Fire Department personnel would like to anyone who chooses to burn brush to use extreme caution. Be sure to keep an eye on your burn and have a way to extinguish the flames if it begins to spread. They also warn against using any type of outdoor heating/cooking devices inside. For example: a gas grill or cooker used outdoors is fine, but using it indoors is a bad idea. Not only is it an extreme fire hazard, but it could create a deadly buildup of carbon monoxide.

If you have any questions about how to properly heat your home, call your local fire department and they can give you tips to make sure you stay warm AND safe this winter.

Attala County Fire Department: 662-289-9163

Kosciusko Fire Department: 662-289-2311