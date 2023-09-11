HomeLocalACFD responds to fire on Attala Rd 4173

ACFD responds to fire on Attala Rd 4173

The Attala County Fire Department responded to AR 4173 on Sunday evening at 5:44 p.m. for a mobile home fire.  The home was seen to be in flames upon ACFD’s arrival, but was contained by 6:03 p.m. and no injuries were reported.  ACFD units cleared the scene at 7:14 p.m.

