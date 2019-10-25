ACSO Arrest Suspect in B&E of MDOT

One man is behind bars on charges of burglary of a commercial building.

Sheriff Tim Nail tells Breezy News that Chief Deputy Zelie Shaw and Investigator Jimmy Nunn arrested 36 year old Jerry Demond Patterson from Charleston, Ms. for the B&E of the MDOT building on Blackjack Road.

The arrest took place on October 17 after tips were sent in to Crime Stoppers.

Sheriff Nail said he would like to thank the public for their assistance in apprehending the suspect.

Patterson is currently being held at the Leake County Correctional Facility on a $100,000 bond.

Sheriff Nail said his department made a second arrest on the 17th unrelated to the B&E of the MDOT building.

Nail said 33 year old Vincent Howard from Choctaw County was arrested on a Circuit Court Bench warrant.

Howard is currently being held at the Leake County Correctional Facility.

No bond has been set.