ACSO Asking for Assistance in Locating Missing 19 Year Old

The Attala County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Sheriff Tim Nail tells Breezy News that his department has issued a B.O.L.O. (Be On the Look Out) for Madeline Jenkins 19 year old white female.

She was last seen in the area of Hwy. 12 and Hwy. 429 area of Sallis, MS. She has not been in contact with family since Saturday the 15th and has not returned home.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, please notify the Attala County Sheriff’s Department at 662-289-5556 or your local 911 Dispatch center.