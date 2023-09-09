Active Friday night for Attala authorities

Between security detail and traffic control for the KHS Whippets football contest with Winona High School, Attala County authorities and the Kosciusko Police Department had an active night. Calls were answered by both the ACSO and KPD that ranged from parking lot disturbances to trespassing. A wanted individual was arrested by the ACSO and turned over to the KPD and a possible intoxicated driver was taken off the roads by a deputy near the Williamsville community.