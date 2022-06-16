Adding to the Heat – Multiple Woods Fires in Attala

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

4:29 p.m. – MS Forestry Commission was called to the Happy Hollow area for a woods fire covering around 100 acres.

5:45 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department and McCool Volunteers were dispatched to a woods fire with a power line down on Attala Road 2247 near the Choctaw County line. MS Forestry Commission was called in to assist.

7:02 p.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a disturbance between neighbors in progress on Main Street in Ethel.

10:37 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to a residence on HWY 12 East near Mitchell Metal regarding a domestic disturbance that occurred there.