Additional Update – Martha Louise Savell Is Still Missing

Martha Louise Savell of Carthage is still missing. The 80 year old white female is 5’2″, weighs 140 pounds, has brown/gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen on Tuesday, October 13th, around 4pm near the intersection of Risher Rd and Madden Rd, in Leake County. She was wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, and black and white slip on shoes. She is believed to be in a 2017 blue, Nissan Versa, license plate DBM0253, travelling east on Madden Rd.

Family members say Martha Louise Savell suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.