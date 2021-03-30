After 35 years, the Passion Play goes digital

After 35 years, the Kosciusko First United Methodist Church performance of “His Last Days: The Passion Play” has gone digital.

The audio track used for the performance, which recounts the final days of Jesus’ life, was recently completely re-recorded for the first time since the original recording in 1986.

Local voice actors began recording their parts as far back as October.

Ministers, lawyers, doctors, and even some children were brought in to provide voices for the production. Some of the voices are provided by the actor who portrays that character in the actual performance.

Tracks were recorded at the Boswell Media studio under the direction of this year’s director Sandy McBride. Johnny Boswell acted as the recording engineer and former Kosciusko High School Band Director Joe Evans, who was instrumental in the music for the original recording, acted as a consultant during the project.

In addition to the new voice recording, brand new digital sound effects were also added to the audio track.

The 1-hour outdoor drama routinely brings in spectators and church groups from across Mississippi.

The play is performed on the lawn of First United Methodist Church at the corner of Washington and Natchez Streets in downtown Kosciusko.

This year’s event will be held Thursday, April 1 – Saturday, April 3.

Audio: Sample of the new digital recordings that will be heard during the play.

