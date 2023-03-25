After Deadly Friday Night Tornadoes, More Storms Forecast on Sunday

HomeLocalAfter Deadly Friday Night Tornadoes, More Storms Forecast on Sunday

The death toll from Friday night’s tornado disaster in Mississippi will likely grow as more victims are discovered along a storm path which stretches from one side of Mississippi to the other.  Among the hardest-hit areas– Rolling Fork, Silver City, Winona and Amory.   Witnesses described a large, wedge-shaped tornado that may have been a mile wide.

And more storms are in the forecast for Sunday.  The National Weather Service has placed most of the local area in a Level-1 “marginal” risk of severe storms with a Level-2 “slight” risk along the southern edges of Leake and Neshoba counties and areas to the south.

