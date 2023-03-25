After Deadly Friday Night Tornadoes, More Storms Forecast on Sunday

The death toll from Friday night’s tornado disaster in Mississippi will likely grow as more victims are discovered along a storm path which stretches from one side of Mississippi to the other. Among the hardest-hit areas– Rolling Fork, Silver City, Winona and Amory. Witnesses described a large, wedge-shaped tornado that may have been a mile wide.

And more storms are in the forecast for Sunday. The National Weather Service has placed most of the local area in a Level-1 “marginal” risk of severe storms with a Level-2 “slight” risk along the southern edges of Leake and Neshoba counties and areas to the south.