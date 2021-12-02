After the Supreme Court Arguments, the Waiting Begins

The dust is settling after Wednesday’s arguments before the U-S Supreme Court about a Mississippi abortion law– a case that could have a far-reaching impact well beyond this state. Governor Reeves made an appearance on Glenn Beck’s nationally-syndicated radio show and said he’s “cautiously optimistic” about a favorable ruling. State Senator Jenifer Branning of Philadelphia, who was in Washington for a pro-life rally outside the Supreme Court, said it’s her “personal hope and prayer” that the court uses the case to overturn the Roe vs Wade decision on abortion. And Shannon Brewer, director of Mississippi’s only abortion clinic, says it’ll be a “difficult road” for those on the other side of the issue as they play the “waiting game”.