Afternoon Accident on Veterans Memorial Drive

At 5:21 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with Kosciusko City Fire responded to Veterans Memorial Drive for a report of an MVA. The caller said it was located in front of Waters Truck and Tractor.

Units arrived on scene to find the north bound lane of traffic blocked.

Medics arrived and checked the occupants of the vehicles but no medical transport was given.

There has been no word on the cause of the accident and the Kosciusko Police Department will be in charge of the investigation.

Fire personnel cleared the scene at 5:47 pm.