Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson to Announce Steps Taken to Strengthen State’s Food Supply Chain

JACKSON, Miss. — Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson will make several announcements pertaining to efforts to strengthen the state’s food supply chain TOMORROW, at 10:00 a.m. at the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce.

Commissioner Gipson will announce steps being taken by the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce to expand farm-to-table efforts and increase food security and the availability of Mississippi food for Mississippians.

An emergency rule to expand the custom slaughter exemption by increasing the allowed number of shares sold per animal will be signed by Commissioner Gipson.

Commissioner Gipson will announce the launch of the Mississippi Farm Marketplace, an online marketing portal, to connect farmers and consumers. This online portal gives farmers a place to advertise commodities they have for sale, while providing consumers a location to easily source local products.

Commissioner Gipson will discuss a proposal to expand meat processing capacity in the state.

“The country’s food supply chain continues to function in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, labor issues in other states, coupled with shifting demands as restaurants and schools have closed, have strained the supply chain,” said Commissioner Gipson. “In Mississippi, our food supply is abundant, plentiful and safe, thanks to our hardworking farmers. It is imperative that we take steps that will provide new market opportunities for our farmers, while simultaneously providing consumers with avenues to purchase direct from farmers. These steps are all part of keeping our food supply diverse and secure.”

The press conference will also be livestreamed on the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce’s Facebook page.