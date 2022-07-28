Aggravated Assault and Burglary in Leake and Attala

BRET J FLETCHER, 39, Careless Driving, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, No Tag, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $168, $418, $218, $299.25, $0.

SANDRA GARDNER, 53, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000.

JAMES R HAMILTON, 59, of Carthage, Abusive Calls to Emergency Telephone Service, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

ANTHONY J HENRY, 28, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

JAMES W IRONS, 41, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Public Drunk, Trespassing, LCSO. Bond N/A, $500, $500.

ROGER D LEPARD, 68, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000.

LASTEVEN MAPP, 42, of Lena, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, CPD. Bond N/A.

JULIUS D MCCASKILL, 24, of Jackson, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD. Bond $399.25.

STEPHANIE N NEWTON, 32, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

DIEGO A PEREZ, 31, of Forest, DUI – 1st, Open Container, No Insurance, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, CPD. Bond $1,331, $389.25, $418, $168, $418.