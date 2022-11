Aggravated Assault and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake Arrests

BRANDON R BOLTON, 34, of Walnut Grove, Felony Indictment, Possession of Paraphernalia, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A, $1,000, N/A.

ZORRO D CLAYTON, 35, of Carthage, Hold – Leake County Justice Court, Hold for Drug Court, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

JACOB A DILLION, 44, of Kosciusko, Warrant, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

DAVID C GARNETT, 45, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $1,905.35.

LACI K GOVE-HOVAS, 33, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

CEDRIC GRAY, 33, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.

SAMUEL S HILL, 37, of West, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault X 2, ACSO. Bond N/A, $1,000 X 2.

WESLEY T HOLLINSHED, 39, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, MBN. Bond $20,000, $8,000.

AUSTIN T JARRIEL, 22, of Walnut Grove, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC. Bond N/A.

WILLIAM D LADD, 48, of Carthage, Felony Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, Felony Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond $700,000, $30,000.