Aggravated Assault and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake Arrests

SUMMER N BANKS, 22, of Forest, Possession of Marijuana, Profanity in a Public Place, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $674.25, $239.25, $418, $418.
CHANCE BRASWELL, 38, of Ethel, Petit Larceny, ACSO. Bond $1,000.
BRADLEY C BURROUGHS, 25, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $1,544.25.
TOMORRIS M GAVIN, 35, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Profanity in a Public Place, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $239.25, $239.25, $339.25.
JAMES HARMON, 70, of Sallis, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, Hold for Other Agency – Kosciusko Municipal Court, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $0.
SHARETTA A LEWIS, 30, of Durant, Felony DUI, MHP. Bond $5,000.
RYAN S MCCARTY, 41, of Kosciusko, Petit Larceny, ACSO. Bond $1,000.
VIRGIL C MCQUEEN, 27, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with Business Customers, Invitees, etc., Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $639.25, $339.25.
HEATHER L PERKINS, 31, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $674.25.
LARAMIE D PRUITT, 48, of Walnut Grove, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, No Insurance, Switched Tag, CPD. Bond $328, $418, $1,147.25.
CURTIS D RICHARDSON, 46, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, ACSO. Bond $5,000.