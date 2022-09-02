HomeLeakeAggravated Assault and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala

Aggravated Assault and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala

JUAN GARCIA, 23, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Speeding, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, KPD.  Bond $10,000, $10,000,  $671.25, $210, $0.

 

DAVID C GARNETT, 45, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Trespassing, Contempt of Court – Leake County Justice Court, KPD.  Bond $1,300, $1,000, $0.

 

SAMMIE H GROVES, 51, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Public Drunk, Open Container, CPD.  Bond $25,000, $239.25, $389.25.

 

STEVEN HESTER, 55, of Pearl, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

 

RYONE D HODGE, 35, of Union, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Contempt of Court – Carthage Municipal Court, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC.  Bond $17,500, $418, N/A.

 

LISA D LEWIS, 36, of Carthage, Contempt of Court – Leake County Justice Court, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, CPD.  Bond $0, $0, $478, $418, $218.

 

VICTOR O LOPEZ, 26, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD.  Bond $239.25.

 

JESLYNN MCDONALD, 28, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD.  Bond $399.25.

 

CLARENCE MCGOWN, 46, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD.  Bond $239.25.

 

KENDERICK K MORGAN, 31, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $418, N/A.

 

MARQUISE MORGAN, 24, of Carthage, Vandalism – Destruction of Public Property, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD.  Bond $649.25, $399.25.

