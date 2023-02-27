Aggravated Assault and Evidence Tampering in Attala and Leake

KAE’VIANNA ARMSTRONG, 18, of Kosciusko, Malicious Mischief, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

DONALD CALDWELL, 75, of Durant, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – Other Substance, MHP. Bond $0, $1,000.

WESLEY D CHADWICK, 26, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Hold – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $0.

JAMARQUEZ A CLAY, 21, of Carthage, Profanity in a Public Place, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $239.25, $639.25.

CHRISTOPHER CRAWFORD, 30, of Canton, Breaking and Entering of a Dwelling, US Marshalls. Bond $5,000.

MARQUIS L HUFFMAN, 32, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD. Bond $399.25.

JERRION J MATLOCK, 29, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, KPD. Bond $25,000.

EMILY MCCURLEY-MORRIS, 29, of Vaiden, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Tampering with Physical Evidence, Hold for Other County – Attala Justice Court, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $5,000, $0.

MELVIN MOORE, 43, of Kosciusko, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Driving with Revoked or Suspended License, No Insurance, Hold for Other County – Carthage Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $1,300, $1,300, $1,000, $0.