Aggravated Assault and Felony Credit Card Charges in Attala and Leake

SCOTTY L ALLEN, 54, of Kosciusko, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Tag, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $250, $750, $250, $0.

 

LEONARD W BEARD, 41, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

CEDRIC BRANTLEY, 42, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended License, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance by Explosions, Noises, or Offensive Conduct, KPD.  Bond $1,016, $700, $200.

 

BILLY BROWN, 28, of Kosciusko, Felony Use of Credit Card Numbers with Intent to Defraud, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $0, $5,000, $2,400, $1,400, $0.

 

MARKENIO L BROWN, 23, of Carthage, Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO.  Bond $0.

 

SHANICE R BROWN, 24, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

TOBY S BROWN, 46, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, LCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

TYLER L DODD, 25, of Kosciusko, Hold for Other Agency – Attala Justice Court, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

JULIE A FONTENOT, 39, of Morton, Contempt of Court – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO.  Bond $0.

 

LACI K GOVE-HOVAS, 34, of West, Felony Transfer and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, MHP.  Bond N/A.

