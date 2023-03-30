HomeAttalaAggravated Assault and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

Aggravated Assault and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala



LESLIE MYERS, 26, Hold for Other Agency, KPD.  Bond N/A.

 

DEKENTRA C REESE, 35, of Morton, Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, CPD.  Bond $45,000.

 

PERCY C RIMMER, 35, of Kosciusko, Felony Sentence, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

TRACI S RYALS, 41, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond $1,5000, $1,000.

 

MARK SCOTT, 33, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

DEONTAZ C SELLERS, 29, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

CHIRAL R STEPHENS, 32, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

 

EDWARD WINGO, 54, of Carthage, False Reporting of a Crime, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD.  Bond $5,139.25, $674.25.

 

JAMARIO D WINTERS, 25, of Kosciusko, Speeding, False ID, No Driver’s License, Possession of Marijuana, KPD.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

AMARIO D WINTERS, 25, of Kosciusko, Possession of a Controlled Substance, KPD.  Bond $2,342.50.

 

MALIK E YOUNG, 24, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, City / County Ordinance, KPD.  Bond $500, $1,100, $1,300, $1,100.

