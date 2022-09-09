Aggravated Assault and Multiple Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake

PAUL LUCKETT, 57, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Seatbelt Violation, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $1,000.

JONATHAN M MALONE, 29, of Carthage, Contraband in Prison, Improper Equipment, Seatbelt Violation, CPD. Bond N/A, $0, $0.

BRIAN G MASK, 22, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, LCSO. Bond $5,000.

THOMAS M MERCHANT, 30, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond $0.

DEJUAN M MEREDITH, 19, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,100, $1,100.

HOWARD G MEREDITH, 41, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Public Drunk, KPD. Bond $5,000, $500.

JAKE D MORGAN, 46, of Decatur, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

JASON PIGG, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony Court Order – Leake County Circuit Court, Hold for Other Agency X 2, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A X 2.

SHELLY J RICHMOND, 38, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO. Bond $2,000, $0.

SAMUEL E ROBINSON, 47, of Wetumpka, AL, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, No Driver’s License, MHP. Bond $2,000, $1,000, $1,000.