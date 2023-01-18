Aggravated Assault and Multiple Felony Drug Charges in Attala and Leake

HomeAttalaAggravated Assault and Multiple Felony Drug Charges in Attala and Leake

MIGUEL ANGEL AGUSTIN, 29, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, Hold for ICE, CPD.  Bond $399.25, $639.25, $649.25, N/A.

 

TERRI L ARMSTRONG, 45, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

DERRICK M CLARK, 27, of Kosciusko, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, KPD.  Bond $10,000, $5,000, $5,000, $1,000.

 

SHAMARION M COOK, 21, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, KPD.  Bond N/A.

 

JONRENTINA ELLERBY, 28, of Philadelphia, Willful or Malicious Trespass, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

ANGELA R ELLIOTT, 27, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD.  Bond $399.25.

 

THOMAS C FOWLER, 18, of Kosciusko, Willful or Malicious Trespassing, KPD.  Bond $1,000.

 

WILLIAM FRAZIER, 48, of Ethel, Felony Bench Warrant – Attala Justice Court, Bench Warrant – Attala Justice Court, ACSO.  Bond $10,000, $1,000.

 

DERRICK A HIGH, 30, of Carthage, Willful or Malicious Trespass, LCSO.  Bond $1,500.

