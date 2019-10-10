aggravated assault and other arrests in Leake/Attala County

Roy E Bishop, 48, 5154 Hwy 500, Lena, possession of meth, contempt of court, bond surrender, capias-receiving stolen property, Carthage PD

Karine C Chickaway, 32, 409 Chickaway Dr. Conehatta, served time, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

George Evans, 48, 5991 Attala 4045, Sallis, cyber stalking, sending threats and harassment, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Darren D Gray, 28, 3355 Harmony Road, Carthage, shoplifting, Carthage PD

Dashaie S Kitchens, 18, 300 Highland Drive, Kosciusko, disturbing the peace, Kosciusko PD

Jonathan M Malone, 27, 606 East Franklin Street, Carthage, contempt of court, careless driving , expired tag, bond surrender, Carthage PD

Terry W Pettit, 57, 3550 CR 1215, Kosciusko, failure to comply, seatbelt violation, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

James D Riley, 44, 322 Fairground Street, Kosciusko, contempt, driving with a suspended license, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, careless driving, Kosciusko PD

Bryce A Smith, 18, 2557 Attala Road 3041, Kosciusko, sentenced- aggravated assault, Attala Co. Sheriff’ s Dept.

Carrie M Strickland, 39, 3798 Standing Pine Road, Carthage, drug court, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)