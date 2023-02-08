Aggravated Assault and other recent arrests

On 2-5-2023, Christopher McLellan, a 30 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Aggravated Assault on West North Street by Officer Braxton Goza

On 2-5-2023, Robby Hutchison, a 37 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disobeying a Police Officer and Resisting Arrest on West North Street by Captain James Ward.

On 2-5-2023, Jamel Davis, a 21 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Switched Tag and Possession of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle on Highway 12 West by Lt. Jerry Erving.

On 2-5-2023, Ashley Wilson, a 28 year old b/f from Durant, was arrested for Contempt of Court, No Insurance, and Suspended Drivers License on Highway 12 West by Captain Wilbert Nelson.

On 2-3-2023, Justin Ickom, a 22 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court and Possession of Controlled Substance on Fairground Street by Captain James Ward.

On 2-3-2023, Thomas Fowler, a 18 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on Goodman Street by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 2-3-2023, Qwaaniesha Harmon, a 28 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disturbance in a Public Place, Possession of Controlled Substance, and Possession of Paraphernalia on South Huntington Street by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 2-3-2023, Aaron Williams, a 38 year old w/m from McCool, was arrested for Possession of Paraphernalia and Driving Under the Influence on Highway 12 West by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 2-1-2023, Iliesha Wynter, a 31 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Expired Tag and Suspended Drivers License on Coleman Street by Lt. Jerry Erving.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by Kosciusko PD Investigator Greg Collins.