HomeLocalAggravated Assault and other recent arrests

Aggravated Assault and other recent arrests

On 2-5-2023, Christopher McLellan, a 30 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Aggravated Assault on West North Street by Officer Braxton Goza

On 2-5-2023, Robby Hutchison, a 37 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disobeying a Police Officer and Resisting Arrest on West North Street by Captain James Ward.

On 2-5-2023, Jamel Davis, a 21 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Switched Tag and Possession of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle on Highway 12 West by Lt. Jerry Erving.

On 2-5-2023, Ashley Wilson, a 28 year old b/f from Durant, was arrested for Contempt of Court, No Insurance, and Suspended Drivers License on Highway 12 West by Captain Wilbert Nelson.

On 2-3-2023, Justin Ickom, a 22 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court and Possession of Controlled Substance on Fairground Street by Captain James Ward.

On 2-3-2023, Thomas Fowler, a 18 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on Goodman Street by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 2-3-2023, Qwaaniesha Harmon, a 28 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disturbance in a Public Place, Possession of Controlled Substance, and Possession of Paraphernalia on South Huntington Street by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 2-3-2023, Aaron Williams, a 38 year old w/m from McCool, was arrested for Possession of Paraphernalia and Driving Under the Influence on Highway 12 West by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 2-1-2023, Iliesha Wynter, a 31 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Expired Tag and Suspended Drivers License on Coleman Street by Lt. Jerry Erving.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by Kosciusko PD Investigator Greg Collins.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Articles

Alarms, Accidents, Theft and Assault in Attala

Trespassing and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake Arrests

Shoplifting, DUIs, and Many Drug Arrests in Leake and Attala

Shooting into a Vehicle and Other Disorderlies in Attala and Leake Arrests

Multiple DUIs and Trespassing in Leake and Attala Arrests

Alarms, Shoplifting and an Accident in Attala