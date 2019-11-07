Aggravated assault and other recent arrests

On 11-03-2019, Sammie E. Lee, a 46 year old b/m from McCool was arrested for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, No Tag, No Insurance and Failure to stop a Motor Vehicle when Officer Signal on Knox Road by Captain Tommy Pender.

On 11-01-2019, Chylan L. Williams, a 19 year old b/m from Sallis was arrested for Contempt of Court on West Adams Street by Captain Josh Pinkard with assistance from ACSO.

On 11-01-2019, Precious T. Profit, a 20 year old b/f from Sallis was arrested for Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana and Failure to Appear in Court on West Adams Street by Captain Josh Pinkard with assistance from ACSO.

On 11-01-2019, Charles T. Taylor, a 27 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana on Highway 12 East by Captain Mark Gilmore.

On 10-30-2019, Manuel L. Adams, a 68 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on West Adams Street by Investigator Martin Roby.

On 10-28-2019, Kris M. Williams, a 23 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Possession of Marijuana in a vehicle on West South Street by Officer Jaroderick Teague.

On 10/26/19 Natasha Williams, a 40 year old B/F from Kosciusko, was arrested for Resisting Arrest, Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits, and Public Profanity on Tipton St by Officer Robert Overby.

On 10/26/19 Heisham Williams, a 23 year old B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Simple Assault and Resisting Arrest on Tipton St by Captain Tommy Pender.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records published are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by Kosciusko PD.