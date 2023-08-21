HomeAttalaAggravated Assault and Petit Larceny in Attala and Leake

Aggravated Assault and Petit Larceny in Attala and Leake

by
TIMOTHY J ABLES, 46, of Kosciusko, Petit Larceny, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

TRESHUN R ALEXANDER, 23, of Pearl, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, Lighting Equipment Violation, LCSO.  Bond $5,000, $500, $500, $500, $500.

 

DANA H ALFORD, 38, of Carthage, Willful or Malicious Trespass, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

ANDREW L ANDERSON, 54, of Kosciusko, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

LAGREGORY A BLOODSAW, 33, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

ERIC BRYAN, 41, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Reckless Driving, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

 

TREVIYON N BURRAGE, 20, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

DARIN R COTTON, 28, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD.  Bond $399.25.

